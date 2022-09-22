HFG Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

HFG Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

VOOV traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.95. 15,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,015. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.39 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.57.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.