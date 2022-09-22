HFG Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HFG Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,033. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

