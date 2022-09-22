Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 6,992 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 3.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.19. 394,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,492,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

