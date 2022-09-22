Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,262 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Olin worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 264.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 56.8% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Olin to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Olin from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

Olin Stock Performance

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.07. 15,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,888. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.41%.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.