Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Realty Income by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of O stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.30. 93,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.