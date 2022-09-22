Highland Capital Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 132.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,111 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 131,116 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.4% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 13,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 93,142 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE UBER traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 735,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,893,196. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Citigroup lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.