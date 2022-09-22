Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 6,344 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $929,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 16.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 68.5% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 537,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,963,720. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.