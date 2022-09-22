Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 662 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $8.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $312.57. The stock had a trading volume of 63,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,841. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

