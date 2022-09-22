Highland Private Wealth Management Acquires 18,185 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.6% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.22. 143,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,697,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.01. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

