Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,463,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 828.0% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period.

MUB traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $103.79. The company had a trading volume of 38,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,972. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $117.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

