Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 3.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 543,125 shares of company stock worth $178,307,801 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $10.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

