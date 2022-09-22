Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.28. 39,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,043. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.93 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $131.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

