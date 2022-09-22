Highland Private Wealth Management Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $178.78. 3,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.50 and its 200-day moving average is $194.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06.

