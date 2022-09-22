Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases 7,806 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.2% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 44,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 44,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

T traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.28. 523,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,052,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

