Highland Private Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after acquiring an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,946 shares of company stock worth $11,992,250. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.09. 306,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,018,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.06 and a 200-day moving average of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.