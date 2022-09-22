Highland Private Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Highland Private Wealth Management decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 18,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 30,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 2.7 %

MDT stock traded down $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $83.44. 143,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,792. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.