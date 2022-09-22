Highland Private Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.11. 20,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,731. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.47. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $108.54.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

