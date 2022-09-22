Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 3544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.