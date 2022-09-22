Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $62.47

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.47 and last traded at $62.58, with a volume of 1244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,888,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,476,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,274 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 1,549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

