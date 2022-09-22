Honest (HNST) Market Cap Hits $757,183.60

Honest (HNST) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $757,183.60 and $29.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00129354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.00608219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,215.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Honest

Honest is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2019. Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Buying and Selling Honest

According to CryptoCompare, “Honest (HNST) is the native currency of NOBI (formerly Honest Mining), an app for users to grow their crypto. NOBI offers algorithmic / robot trading, DeFi powered crypto savings and staking services for many different coins.Telegram”

