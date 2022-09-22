Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Price Performance

NYSE:HZN opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global

Horizon Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 105.2% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

