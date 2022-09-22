Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Price Performance
NYSE:HZN opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.75.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter.
Horizon Global Company Profile
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
