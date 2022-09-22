Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.78-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.45 billion.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.19. 65,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,682. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

Several analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,181,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Hormel Foods by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 873,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 247,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hormel Foods by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 223,037 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.