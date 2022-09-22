Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.76 per share, with a total value of $17,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,182,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hudson Global Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HSON opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.53. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

