Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.46

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 5764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth $226,268,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 706,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

