Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a total market capitalization of $801,359.54 and approximately $87,183.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00132744 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00726391 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00862418 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Hungarian Vizsla Inu
Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu.
Buying and Selling Hungarian Vizsla Inu
