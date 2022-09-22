Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Price Down 4.6% This Week

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a total market capitalization of $801,359.54 and approximately $87,183.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00132744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00726391 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00862418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hungarian Vizsla Inu

Hungarian Vizsla Inu's official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu.

Buying and Selling Hungarian Vizsla Inu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hungarian Vizsla Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hungarian Vizsla Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hungarian Vizsla Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

