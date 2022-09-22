HYCON (HYC) Reaches Market Cap of $311,133.00

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $311,133.00 and approximately $15,579.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

HYCON Profile

HYCON’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,026,582,926 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HYCON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option.The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services.”

