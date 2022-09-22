iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Sold by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,745.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 173,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 164,135 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $152,000.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 21,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,846. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

