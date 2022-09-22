ICON Market Cap Reaches $221.15 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $221.15 million and $10.71 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON Foundation is leading ICON project, one of the largest blockchain networks in the world, launched in 2017 with the vision of ‘Hyperconnect the World’. ICON Network is a loopchain-based public blockchain, a general purpose turing complete smart-contract protocol using LFT (enhanced PBFT algorithm) consensus algorithm based on loopchain, a high-performance blockchain engineFrom the start, ICON has focused on interoperability. To do this, ICON will connect independent blockchains with different governances, allowing them to transact in real time via BTP technology ICON supports not only private blockchain projects cooperating with various companies, but also DApp developments in public blockchain sector through strategic partnerships to expand ICON’s blockchain ecosystem. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn “

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

