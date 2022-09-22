ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stake Increased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. increased its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 10.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 33.1% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ICON Public by 57.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 276.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $194.69 on Thursday. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $194.50 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.34. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.70.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.