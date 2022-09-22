ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Short Interest Up 7.2% in August

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 861,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 804,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ICU Medical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $152.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.25 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.74. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $152.56 and a 1 year high of $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

