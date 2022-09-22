IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 15,053 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $65.42. 459,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,395,884. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.09. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

