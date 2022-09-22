IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $13.46 Million Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,118. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.95.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.29%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

