IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $28.16 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,598 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $28,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.15. 612,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,641. The company has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.01.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $418,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,007,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $418,715.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,007,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,946 shares of company stock worth $11,992,250. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

