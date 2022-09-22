IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

