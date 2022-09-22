iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Trading Down 8.9%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) fell 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.81. 27,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 747,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. iHeartMedia had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $954.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 54,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $503,782.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521,833.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after buying an additional 878,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after purchasing an additional 630,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after buying an additional 437,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,946,000 after buying an additional 118,163 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.