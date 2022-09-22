Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $92.51 on Thursday. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35.

Insider Activity

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $28,499.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 51,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $28,499.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Impinj by 2,395.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,597,000 after purchasing an additional 980,464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after buying an additional 484,163 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after buying an additional 325,756 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,257,000 after buying an additional 235,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.