Indexed Finance Market Cap Achieves $147,980.94 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $147,980.94 and approximately $21,987.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Indexed Finance is indexed.finance.

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

