INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Up 0.1%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €19.14 ($19.53) and last traded at €19.08 ($19.47). 7,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.06 ($19.45).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on INDUS in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on INDUS in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on INDUS in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.17 million and a P/E ratio of 13.25.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

