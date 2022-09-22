Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.65

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 9388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Infinera Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.62 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,279,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after buying an additional 401,345 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,973 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,685,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Infinera by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Infinera by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,684,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,946,000 after acquiring an additional 420,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

