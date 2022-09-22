Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) Shares Sold by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,781 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November comprises approximately 1.3% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $7,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 1.1 %
BNOV opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $33.12.
