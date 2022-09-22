Insider Buying: Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Senior Officer Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Fabrizio Stanghieri purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.33 per share, with a total value of C$23,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$77,522.97.

Cineplex Stock Up 1.8 %

CGX opened at C$9.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$603.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.62. Cineplex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.12 and a 12 month high of C$15.75.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGX shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.97.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.