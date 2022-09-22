Insider Buying: FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Director Buys 6,174 Shares of Stock

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) Director Todd M. Heysse purchased 6,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $14,941.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,941.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FGI stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,855. FGI Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FGI Industries Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FGI Industries Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the first quarter worth about $935,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Featured Stories

