Insider Buying: Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Senior Officer Acquires C$11,100.00 in Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Orest Smysnuik purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,100.

TSE:GVC opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$48.93 million and a P/E ratio of -6.49. Glacier Media Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

