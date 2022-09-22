Insider Buying: Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director Buys 38,000 Shares of Stock

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) Director R. Wayne Myles purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,020.00.

R. Wayne Myles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, R. Wayne Myles purchased 19,000 shares of Nova Leap Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,650.00.

Nova Leap Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVE NLH opened at C$0.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44. Nova Leap Health Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.55 million and a PE ratio of 93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

