Insider Buying: OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ) Insider Purchases 1,250 Shares of Stock

OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ – Get Rating) insider Philip Newby purchased 1,250 shares of OTAQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £150 ($181.25).

Philip Newby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OTAQ alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Philip Newby acquired 2,144 shares of OTAQ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($181.34).

OTAQ Price Performance

Shares of OTAQ stock traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 13 ($0.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,990. The company has a market capitalization of £4.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68. OTAQ plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 41 ($0.50). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03.

OTAQ Company Profile

OTAQ plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, provides, and supports marine technology products for aquaculture, and offshore oil and gas industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, Chile, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers acoustic systems to deter seals and sea lions in a range of underwater situations; underwater ethernet cameras; and underwater connectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OTAQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTAQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.