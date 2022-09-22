Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $1,310,337.28 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total transaction of $1,310,337.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,858,515.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy K. Bliss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Timothy K. Bliss sold 3,626 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $394,291.24.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $309,309.30.

AppFolio Price Performance

APPF stock opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 1.06. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $139.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 142.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,288,000 after purchasing an additional 643,119 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 846,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,746,000 after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AppFolio by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Long Walk Management LP raised its holdings in AppFolio by 6.6% in the second quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 367,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

