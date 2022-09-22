Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells 30,520 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,899. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $392.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.78.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 187.65% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.28 million. Analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
