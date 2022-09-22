Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells 30,520 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BeiGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,899. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $392.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.78.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 187.65% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.28 million. Analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.