Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $42,370.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ciena Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,106,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,203,000 after acquiring an additional 36,785 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $16,239,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

