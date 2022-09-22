Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells $464,993.64 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GWRE stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $79.70. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $128.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. Guidewire Software's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

