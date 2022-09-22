Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,378,000 after purchasing an additional 373,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after purchasing an additional 81,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,221,000 after purchasing an additional 68,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

